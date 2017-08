Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- Kids came out to learn some dollars and common sense in one part of Luzerne County.

Cross Valley Federal Credit Union held its annual Kids Day to help promote financial literacy.

It's become a tradition where community kids and their families could play games, eat good food, enjoy face painting, pony rides, and more while learning all about money.

Kids also got to meet the mascot, Scottie Saver, at this free event near Wilkes-Barre.