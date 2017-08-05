The opportunity is there for Penn State to have their best season since the Undefeated 1994 team that won the Rose Bowl. All the ingredients that were there with the Ki-Jana Carter/Kerry Collins lead team is here this season. Saquon Barkley is the Heisman Trophy candidate at Running Back. Trace McSorley is the calm, cool Quarterback and Penn State has a defense almost as deep and talented as their offense. Media Day was a time to take a deep breath before what could be a breathtaking season.
Sports Director Jim Coles With The 2017 Penn State Football Team-Media Day
