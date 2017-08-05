Riders Get Muddied Up to Help Fire Company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRANCH TOWNSHIP -- Hundreds of ATV and dirt bike riders got a little muddy to support a volunteer fire company in Schuylkill County.

The hose company near Pottsville held the run Saturday to support the rising cost of fire equipment.

The 25 miles of dirt, mud, and wooded paths run around a former mine. Riders told Newswatch 16 no type of weather was going to keep them away. In fact, the muddier the better.

"It's a little wet, a lot muddier, but better mud than dust. It's fun every time. It's a great time," said Ernie Walasavage of Pottsville.

This was the seventh annual ATV run raising money for the Good Intent Hose Company No. 1 in Llewellyn. Having a fundraiser like this helps cut on costs for equipment and insurance.

"We don't have any kind of income but fundraising. We have to keep fuel in the trucks. We have to heat the building, but this is the big one every year," said organizer John Bushar.

For riders, having the chance of making a splash or just having the chance to catch up with family made for a good day to get dirty.

"It is outstanding. We are in the driest part of it. Down below it is very muddy as you can see by our quads," said John Godlewski of Sweet Valley.

And when the fun stops, organizers are already gearing up for next year.