Golf Tournament Held in Memory of Tow Truck Driver

Posted 7:02 pm, August 5, 2017, by

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP -- People in Lackawanna County came out to tee off in memory of a tow truck driver from our area killed along the interstate.

Golfers came out to Sleepy Hollow Golf Course near Carbondale Saturday for a golf tournament held in memory of David Duchnik Jr., a tow truck driver from the Abingtons who was killed on the job one year ago.

The proceeds from the event will go towards the Slow Down Move Over awareness campaign as well as going back to local communities.

The tractor trailer driver who caused the wreck was charged in Duchnik's death on Friday.

