SCRANTON -- The annual Cody Barrasse Memorial 3 on 3 Tournament was held Saturday at Scranton Prep.

The tournament is held in memory of 22-year-old Cody Barrasse from the Scranton area. Barrasse was hit and killed by a driver in Pittsburgh back in 2013.

This is the fifth year for the tournament. All the proceeds go toward scholarship programs at Scranton Prep as well as families whose loved ones are going through organ transplants.