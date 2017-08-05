Family Cleaning Up After Lightning Strikes Tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURBOT TOWNSHIP -- Strong thunderstorms blew through the area Friday night, leaving some communities to clean up the mess left behind.

A family near Milton said lightning struck one of their trees and sent branches flying 300 feet. They spent the day Saturday picking up shattered wood all over their yard.

"It amazed me. I didn't think it would be that far away. it usually drops to the bottom of the tree, but it spread it around," said Robert Black of Turbot Township.

While the tree is still standing, the Blacks expect they will have to cut it down due to the damage.