× Crews Battling Flames in Dickson City

DICKSON CITY — Crews are fighting a fire in Dickson City.

Firefighters were called out around 6 p.m. for a reported garage fire on Grant Court.

Officials said it spread to buildings along Main Street, including Clemm’s Shoes.

Main Street is currently blocked off between Hallstead Street and Boulevard Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.