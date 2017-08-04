Two Injured After Ski Lift Accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC -- Two people were taken to a hospital after an accident on the ski lift at montage mountain water park in Lackawanna County.

Newswatch 16 was there as an ambulance pulled away from Montage Mountain this afternoon.

A teenager on the ski lift at the time told us what she saw.

"We were on the lift and it started pouring...and we get to the top and the guy had us go off of it and wait in the little building up there and then we saw a girl and she said her two friends fell off," Tia Polizzi said.

Montage Mountain Water Park would not comment on the incident, but a worker at guest services says the park is still open.

