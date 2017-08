× Troopers Searching for Missing Man With Dementia

THOMPSON TOWNSHIP — State police are searching for a man who went missing from his home in Susquehanna County.

Troopers say William Forster, 84, left his home on Locust Lane in Thompson around 9:30 Thursday night and hasn’t come back.

Authorities tell nw16 that man has dementia and may be confused.

If you’ve seen him, call state police in Susquehanna County.