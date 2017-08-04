× Today Is Your Last Day to Pay Unpaid Turnpike Tolls or Risk Having Registration Revoked

A reminder to Pennsylvania drivers with unpaid Turnpike tolls: Pay your bill by 7 p.m. Friday, August 4 or get your vehicle registration revoked.

The commission said as of June 23, the statewide total of outstanding turnpike violations was $17.1 million.

More than 10,000 Pennsylvania drivers owe $500 or more, making them eligible for PennDOT to suspend their vehicle registrations.

The total amount owned by drivers from several counties in our area, including Luzerne, Lackawanna, Carbon and Monroe Counties, tally up to between $100,000 and nearly $500,000.

But the commission has been offering violators a reprieve since July 5 through an amnesty program.

Toll bills newer than 60 days could be paid off at face value with no penalty.

Bills older than 60 days would have to cover the unpaid toll amount and part of the fines, but that could be done on a payment plan.

But that program expires on Friday night.

Check to see if you have unpaid Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls here.

To learn more about the partial-amnesty program, or to check if you have unpaid PA Turnpike toll violations, visit www.PATurnpike.com/violationenforcement.

To see an example toll violation, CLICK HERE.

For a sample toll bill, CLICK HERE.