Tobyhanna Army Depot Appoints 32nd Commander

Posted 11:57 am, August 4, 2017, by , Updated at 11:56AM, August 4, 2017

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP —  Colonel Swartz is now the 32nd commander of the Tobyhanna Army Depot.

The Colonel replaces Colonel Gregory Peterson who severed here for two years.

Colonel Peterson handed over the reins to Colonel Nathan Swartz with the exchange of the depot flag.

Colonel Swartz has held a number of leadership positions in the United States as well as overseas.

During the ceremony, the new commander talked about the strong reputation the depot has to this area. He says one of his goals is to keep the Tobyhanna team army ready while he is fulfilling his role as commander.

“I feel great. I knew for about a year and a half that I was coming up here. I went through specific training and army studies on Tobyhanna and the operations here so I feel very comfortable coming in day one and it’s a great team and taking the team to the next level,” said Colonel Swartz.

Coming up later tonight on Newswatch 16, we will hear more from the new commander and his plans for the depot.

