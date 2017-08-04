Three Big Cash 5 Winning Tickets Sold in Northeastern and Central PA

Posted 11:14 am, August 4, 2017, by , Updated at 11:12AM, August 4, 2017

LACKAWANNA COUNTY — Three lucky people in our area have winning Cash 5 tickets worth $400,000 a piece.

The Cash 5 jackpot worth $1.2 million from the Thursday drawing was shared by three winning tickets sold in Lackawanna, Lehigh and Susquehanna counties.

The tickets were sold at the Convenient Food Mart, 2409 Boulevard Avenue in Scranton, Sunoco, 3200 Airport Road in Allentown, and Smokin’ Joe’s, 28044 Route 267 in Friendsville.

Each of the correctly matched tickets, 03-15-20-33-40, must be validated before winners can be identified according to the Pennsylvania Lottery office.

.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s