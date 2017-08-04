Thousands Expected In The Electric City For Big Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Thousands of people flocked to the Electric City today and many are planning to stay through the weekend, as two major annual events are back in town.

That`s good news for Scranton’s downtown who welcome the added business.

Gospel music was pumping at the University of Scranton as the annual Catholic Charismatic Conference was gearing up for the weekend.

Organizers say more than 2,000 people are expected to come to Scranton for the religious gathering; many of them make this a yearly pilgrimage.

“Yes, yes, I love it every year it's wonderful, amazing, amazing, even the young kids, they love it, they feel the presence of the Lord here,” said Jane Rose from New York.

“I`ve been here many times, I always come here,” said Jeanette Jacobs from New York. “I only missed two years but I`m back now.”

Music was also flowing at the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel as folks planned to enjoy some sweet tunes during the weekend long Jazz Festival in the Electric City.

“I just think it`s a great opportunity for people like some kind of music, live music, jazz music, obviously in the Scranton area to just relax, so it`s a great venue,” said Brian Kerr from Old Forge.

“We had a great time last year, enjoyed it and we decided to be a sponsor this year and we`re coming out for the three days,” said Caroline Kerr.

The wet weather made First Friday an indoor only night out but the rain didn't stop people from enjoying the AFA art gallery.

“It`s so great to have downtown Scranton,” said Laura Rovnanik from Mount Cobb. “It’s just a great place to go, walk around, go to some exhibits, actually a friend of mine has an exhibit at the Bog so we`re going to her.”

And all these extra people means extra business for the downtown.

“It`s fun to see downtown come alive again, our hotel, our restaurants, things are very busy, it`s very good, it`s what we`re here for,” said Michael Kearney, the general manager of the Radisson.

The Charismatic Conference and the Jazz Festival run through Sunday in Scranton.