The Osterhout Free Library Hosts 9th Annual Brewsterhout Rooftop Party

Posted 10:50 pm, August 4, 2017, by , Updated at 10:42PM, August 4, 2017

WILKES-BARRE -- The annual rooftop party and fundraiser had to be moved indoors tonight due to the storms in Luzerne County.

The Osterhout Free Library held its "Brewsterhout" rooftop party tonight.

The event was scheduled to be atop the Intermodal Center in Wilkes-Barre, but was forced inside.

600 people were expected in attendance. The event featured food from 30 local vendors, various local beer distributors, basket raffles and music.

All the money raised will go to library and its mission to provide free books and educational programs to those in the community.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s