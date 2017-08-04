The Osterhout Free Library Hosts 9th Annual Brewsterhout Rooftop Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- The annual rooftop party and fundraiser had to be moved indoors tonight due to the storms in Luzerne County.

The Osterhout Free Library held its "Brewsterhout" rooftop party tonight.

The event was scheduled to be atop the Intermodal Center in Wilkes-Barre, but was forced inside.

600 people were expected in attendance. The event featured food from 30 local vendors, various local beer distributors, basket raffles and music.

All the money raised will go to library and its mission to provide free books and educational programs to those in the community.