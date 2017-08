× Strong Winds Topple Trees in Lackawanna County

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP — Strong winds wreaked havoc on some foliage Friday afternoon in parts of Lackawanna County.

Newswatch 16 crews found downed trees along Beech Street in Waverly Township, and another on Waverly Road in the Abingtons.

PP&L crews have been called out because some of those toppled trees this afternoon fell on wires.