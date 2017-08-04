New Multicultural Festival to Hit Downtown Wilkes-Barre
A new multicultural parade and festival is hitting Wilkes-Barre this weekend!
Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted this special event that’s aimed at highlighting the city’s different ethnicities, food, and cultures.
The event all plays out on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square.
It’ll feature various vendors including all sorts of ethnic foods ranging from Polish to Lebanese as well as Jamaican.
QUICK FACTS:
- WHAT: Multicultural Parade & Festival
- WHERE: Public Square, Wilkes-Barre
- WHEN: Saturday, August 5. The parade begins at 11 a.m. with the festival following until 9 p.m. On Sunday, August 6, the festival runs from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- ADMISSION: Free, but food and vendor items come with various fees.
41.244211 -75.884550