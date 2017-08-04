New Multicultural Festival to Hit Downtown Wilkes-Barre

Posted 4:14 am, August 4, 2017, by , Updated at 04:13AM, August 4, 2017

A new multicultural parade and festival is hitting Wilkes-Barre this weekend!

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted this special event that’s aimed at highlighting the city’s different ethnicities, food, and cultures.

The event all plays out on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square.

It’ll feature various vendors including all sorts of ethnic foods ranging from Polish to Lebanese as well as Jamaican.

QUICK FACTS: 

  • WHAT: Multicultural Parade & Festival
  • WHERE: Public Square, Wilkes-Barre
  • WHEN: Saturday, August 5. The parade begins at 11 a.m. with the festival following until 9 p.m. On Sunday, August 6, the festival runs from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • ADMISSION: Free, but food and vendor items come with various fees.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s