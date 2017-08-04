New App in Luzerne County Makes it Easier to Catch the Bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON -- There's a new app in Luzerne County that makes catching the bus a little easier.

Hazleton Public Transit started using the app My Stop Mobile so that bus riders can see where their bus is in real time using their smart phones. HPT also included a live map on its website.

Those with HPT said people were constantly calling about where their buses were. They started to use the app to make everyone's lives easier.

"Before I always saw people waiting for the bus, they might stay here for hours," Stewart Sanchez said.

The app allows people to see bus schedules and even where the bus they want to ride is at. Passengers said it makes riding the bus less complicated.

"Instead of just walking up to the hill [to the bus] at least you'll know," Deja Diggs of Freeland said.

Some people Newswatch 16 spoke to said they did not hear about the app until Friday, but now they are going to use it.

“I'm going to download it, especially if I travel I'm going to download it,” Sanchez said.

My Stop Mobile is free on the app store for iPhone and Android smart phones.