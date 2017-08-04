August 4 Is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!

Posted 8:13 am, August 4, 2017, by , Updated at 09:19AM, August 4, 2017

Friday, August 4, 2017 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!

It’s a day to enjoy those tasty bits of chocolate in your favorite cookies and it’s all thanks to Ruth Wakefield.

In the 1930s, Ruth Wakefield invented the famous recipe by accident at the Toll House Inn in Massachusetts.

She was baking cookies for her guests when she decided to alter the recipe using small pieces of Nestlé chocolate bar.

The “Toll house” cookie recipe was a hit and was eventually bought by – you guessed it – Nestlé.

So whether you bake or buy your favorite chocolate chip cookies – take a moment to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!

If you happen to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Friday, share a photo with us below.

Submit your photo

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment