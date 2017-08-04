× Multiple Fire Crews Battling Flames in Northumberland County

MILTON — Multiple crews are battling flames at a sewer plant late Friday night in part of Northumberland County.

Crews are on scene at the sewer facility in Milton — officials tell Newswatch 16 two methane tanks caught fire at the Milton Regional Sewer Authority on Route 405 sometime Friday evening.

Our crews on scene tell us several blocks of Route 405 are shut down in the area and fire police are keeping people away.

So far, no word on what sparked the fire or if anyone was hurt at the sewer plant in Northumberland County.