Monroe County Man Charged with Sex Trafficking

SAYLORSBURG — A man from Monroe County, who already faces child sex charges, is facing more prison time.

David Parker, 38, from Saylorsburg will spend at least 30 years behind bars as part of a plea agreement on child sex trafficking charges from 2010.

Parker is also accused of taking a boy to a home near Philadelphia where the child was sexually abused by men dressed up in animal costumes.