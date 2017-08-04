× Luzerne County Man Charged with Corruption of a Minor

HARRISBURG — A Luzerne County man has been charged with sexual abuse and corruption of a minor.

According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, state police arrested Thomas Patrick Orr, 66, of Hazle Township for asking a minor to perform sexual acts when she was 16 and 17 years old.

Shapiro said on several occasions Orr had the victim perform sexual acts and send them to him over social media accounts.

Orr was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual abuse of children for the purpose of creating child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor and other related charges.

Bail has been set in this case in Harrisburg at $100,000.