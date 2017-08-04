× In Your Neighborhood

Tie-Dye Day!

Join in the fun of designing your own tie-dyed clothes. Pocono Environmental Education Center sponsors the event at their facility on Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry on Saturday, August 19 starting at 10:00 a.m. The event offers a variety of colors for tie dying & some creative designs. Bring whatever you’s like to dye or purchase a shirt in the center’s bookstore. Price is $5 to attend the event.

SPCA presents Designer Purse BINGO!

The SPCA of Luzerne County sponsors a Designer Purse Bingo. Reserve a table for you & your friends for food, a basket raffle, 50/50 drawing & your chance to win a purse. The admission ticket include 20 games, food stations, coffee & soda. The Designer Purse Bingo is at the Genetti Hotel, E. Market St., Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, August 20 starting at 1 p.m. It’s $25 per person to attend. If you would like to make your reservation visit our store front on the web at http://store.spcaluzernecounty.org/designer-purse-bingo.aspx or by mail please send check with a note that includes your contact information (name, address and phone number), who will be attending (be sure to include all guests names) to SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 East Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. If you are reserving a table of 8 or ten, please be sure to indicate the name you would like on your reserved table sign. For more information, please call 570-825-4111 ext 7 or 4. Interested in donating a brand new designer purse with a retail value of $200 or more, please click here to download our sponsorship form – http://www.spcaluzernecounty.org/wp-content/uploads/sponsorform17.pdf.

