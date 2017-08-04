× Garbage Truck Caught Fire in Monroe County

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Marshalls Creek fire chief says they were called to Route 209 around noon on Friday for reports of a garbage truck on fire.

When personnel arrived on the scene at Buttermilk Falls Road, a county municipal waste truck had smoke coming from it.

The truck was filled with garbage from its daily pick up.|

Officials believe the fire was caused by the truck’s brakes.

No one was hurt but a small section of Route 209 was closed in Monroe County while crews cleaned up the mess.