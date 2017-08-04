Dallas Man Sentenced For Plotting to Rip Off Mohegan Sun Casino

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- A man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for plotting to rip off Mohegan Sun Casino in Luzerne County.
Mark Heltzel, Dallas, was in federal court on Friday.
According to the federal court, he was one of three people involved in the scheme to steal $500,000 from the casino.
Heltzel pleaded guilty in December to conspiracy to commit money laundering.
