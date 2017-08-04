Community Holds Vigil To Remember Man Killed In Plane Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWANDA -- As hands clenched candles all eyes were on those paying tribute to Scott Wilcox. The vigil in memory of Scott Wilcox was held outside the martial arts studio he owned in Towanda.

“He was my superman he was the love of my life and I am not able to believe that I won't get to see him again," said Jennifer Wilcox, Scott’s widow.

Wilcox lived in Sugar Run. He died last month when his plane crashed just miles from the Bradford County airport. Kerry Conner worked with Wilcox for three years at the karate studio.

“He had a really big influence on the community overcome some of their handicaps discipline was a big thing for him,” said Kerry Conner of Towanda.

Jeremy Friedlander's wife and son attend Edge Martial Arts on Pine Street. He says lessons with Wilcox helped his son mature.

“Our boy is seven years old and if he was struggling with discipline and responsibilities and just things an average seven year old may struggle with after we brought him here, his life totally changed,” Friendlander told Newswatch 16.

Jennifer Wilcox hopes her husband's lasting legacy will be more people reaching out to each other, even just to say hi.

“When we were driving I would always laugh and he would be calling everybody to see how they were doing and he just made everyone feel like they were special in his life."

Federal investigators say it could take more than a year until they know what caused the deadly plane crash.