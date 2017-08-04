Doug Long will have the Fight 4 Veterans outside the Hilton on Saturday September 2nd on Adams Avenue. It's the return of boxing to the downtown with 11 amateur bouts. They are calling it "Street Fight". They will be raising money to get a service dog for one of the local veterans in the area.
Boxing Returns To Downtown Scranton Saturday September 2nd Outside On Adams Avenue
