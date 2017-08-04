Boxing Returns To Downtown Scranton Saturday September 2nd Outside On Adams Avenue

Posted 10:06 pm, August 4, 2017, by

Doug Long will have the Fight 4 Veterans outside the Hilton on Saturday September 2nd on Adams Avenue. It's the return of boxing to the downtown with 11 amateur bouts. They are calling it "Street Fight". They will be raising money to get a service dog for one of the local veterans in the area.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s