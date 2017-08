× Annual Fair Kicks Off Despite Weather Woes in Wayne County

DYBERRY TOWNSHIP — Despite the weather concerns, a few showers didn’t stop the annual Wayne County Fair from kicking off near Honesdale Friday evening.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the fairgrounds off Route 191 and found plenty of vendors and delicious fair food.

The week-long celebration also features lot of livestock shows and other contests. This year marks the 155th Wayne County Fair, which runs through Saturday.