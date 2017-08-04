August 4 Is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!

Friday, August 4, 2017 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!

It’s a day to enjoy those tasty bits of chocolate in your favorite cookies and it’s all thanks to Ruth Wakefield.

In the 1930s, Ruth Wakefield invented the famous recipe by accident at the Toll House Inn in Massachusetts.

She was baking cookies for her guests when she decided to alter the recipe using small pieces of Nestlé chocolate bar.

The “Toll house” cookie recipe was a hit and was eventually bought by – you guessed it – Nestlé.

So whether you bake or buy your favorite chocolate chip cookies – take a moment to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!

