Workers Spruce Up Courthouse Square for Day of Giving

SCRANTON — Courthouse Square in Scranton has been spruced up thanks to workers with the Baker Tilly accounting firm.

Those employees spent Wednesday weeding and cleaning sidewalks along Spruce Street.

It was part of the company’s annual day of service.

Other employees with Baker Tilly volunteered their services elsewhere in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties.