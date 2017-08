Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING -- An investigation into threats leads to drug charges in Luzerne County.

Officers were serving a warrant at a home on East Seventh Street in Wyoming Monday when they found heroin and other drugs.

A three-year-old was also in the home at the time.

Police arrested Luis Deleon on drug charges and for making threats.

A woman in the home may also face charges.

That child is now with Children and Youth in Luzerne County.