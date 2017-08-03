× Teens Learn About Agriculture at Schuylkill County Fair

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY FAIR — The 4H auction day at the Schuylkill County Fair is a big deal.

“I do this because I just love coming out here and showing all these animals,” 4H member Stefani Strouse said. “Just having a good time out here.”

The auction has been going on at the fair for about 30 years. All of the animals at the auction are raised by 4H kids like Strouse. She learned how to care for the animals from 4H educators. Over the course of a year, 4H teaches the students the ins and outs of raising an animal by themselves. At the end of the program, the livestock is sold at the auction.

“These kids put a lot of time and effort into raising them, caring for them, feeding them,” 4H educator Briana Luckenbill.

This year, the auction has almost 200 animals, including 72 hogs. Which is the most hogs they’ve ever had. Last year, the auction brought in about 149,000 dollars. nearly all of that money goes back to the children in 4H so that they can raise money for next year.

The whole experience means so much to the students.

“With 4H, it definitely led me to go into ag science in my future,” Strouse said.

It also means a lot to the 4H educators, who said the auction will continue the practice of raising animals for generations to come.

“These kids are being educated on where it really comes from start to finish and then they are the ones that are promoting it in a responsible manner,” Luckenbill said.

The Schuylkill County Fair ends on Saturday. Most of the animals sold at auction will go home with their new owners that day.