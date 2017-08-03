Paroled Shooter Charged with Assault, Rape
SCRANTON — A man is locked up in Lackawanna County accused of forcing his way into a woman’s home, strangling her until she passed out, and then raping her.
Court papers show Robert France attacked the woman last week in Scranton.
He is currently on parole for shooting a woman in the face in 2015 in Luzerne County.
41.408969 -75.662412
7 comments
Bob
I bet you she was the opposite color
DUKE OF THE LEPRECHAUN STAGECOACH
BRING HIM TO THE GALLOWS !
laura
how in the heck is he paroled after less than 2 years for shooting someone in the face? great job there people who decided he deserved parole. their names should be made public and they should lose their jobs
jim
Jail is no deterrent….hard labor is …Stop pussy footing around with these criminals and we might have less repeat offenders.
And start from the the first offense
Lance
Another POS. Throw his ass back in jail throw away the key
shocked
Shot a woman in the face in 2015 and he’s out on parole???? Is this a misprint? If not, the judge and or the parole department need to be prosecuted. Parole as a whole needs to be abolished.
David Duke
One less marcher in the weekend diversity parade in the Wilki-Barrio.