Paroled Shooter Charged with Assault, Rape

Posted 3:43 pm, August 3, 2017, by , Updated at 03:46PM, August 3, 2017

SCRANTON — A man is locked up in Lackawanna County accused of forcing his way into a woman’s home, strangling her until she passed out, and then raping her.

Court papers show Robert France attacked the woman last week in Scranton.

He is currently on parole for shooting a woman in the face in 2015 in Luzerne County.

7 comments