Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Almost one year after a 77-year-old woman from Wilkes-Barre was murdered, her neighbor was sentenced in connection with her death.

Robert Czerpak pleaded guilty on Wednesday to third degree murder and was immediately sentenced to at least 20 years in prison.

Authorities say Czerpak strangled Eileen Riley last August inside her home on West Hollenback Avenue.

Czerpak initially told authorities Riley had fallen down the steps.