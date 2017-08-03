After a 10-2 season Lakeland will regroup and rebuild this season. Only four starters return, just one on offense. But, the Chiefs understand roles are there for the taking and so are goals.
Lakeland football preps
-
‘Good Samaritan’ Beaten, Called a Kidnapper After Helping Lost Child
-
Lakeland @ Dunmore HS baseball
-
Loyalsock vs Lakeland baseball
-
Riverside vs Lakeland baseball
-
Holy Redeemer Baseball Uses Late Rally to Take Title Over Lakeland
-
-
Lakeland vs Mid Valley softball
-
Mount Carmel Area Football Embraces History
-
Loyalsock baseball preps
-
Selinsgrove Seals QB Logan Leiby
-
Mike Marichak Mic’d Up At City Practice For Upcoming Dream Game
-
-
Lackawanna League football Media Day luncheon
-
Danville Ironmen football preview
-
Lakeland’s Loss