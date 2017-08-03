× Kernels of Knowledge for Kids: It’s ‘Tasty Thursdays’

A free event at several locations in the city of Wilkes-Barre is hoping to have kids lending an ear when it comes to learning more about our area’s corn crop this season.

It all surrounds “Tasty Thursdays.” The free event teaches youngsters about locally grown produce in our area. The Thursday event runs injunction with “Food and Fun at the Park” which runs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. now through August 18 throughout the city of Wilkes-Barre.

The program helps feed kids during summer break.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey took a closer look at this season’s corn crop from “Tilling Point Farm” in the Shavertown area.

Also here, the driving force behind “Tasty Thursdays,” Registered Dietitian and Author Clancy Harrison, shared more information on the goal of the program.

Below are the locations in Wilkes-Barre of the “Tasty Thursdays” locations along with “Food and Fun at the Park.” The sites include:

Coal Street Park: Coal and North Sherman Streets. Iron Triangle Playground: Corner of Hickory and Metcalf Streets. Frances Slocum Park: Corner of N. Pennsylvania Ave. and Scott Street. Huber Park: Stanton and Huber Streets. Parsons Park: On Scott Street just after Matson Street Miner Park: In South Wilkes-Barre on Old River Road by Kistler Elementary School. Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA: 40 West Northampton Street. Note : Space at the Y site is limited to the first 40 children daily.

For more information on “Food and Fun at the Park,” head here!

Below, is the recipe highlighted with “Tasty Thursdays” which was shared on Newswatch 16 This Morning.

Black Bean and Corn Salad

1 can of black beans

1 ½ cup of corn

½ cup of salsa