Florida Crash Victims Update

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON -- It's been almost a month since a tractor-trailer crash in Florida seriously hurt popular musicians from Luzerne County and killing one member from New York. With rumors swirling around about their conditions, lawyers representing them cleared the air Thursday morning.

Lawyers representing members and crew of the band "Adrenaline Mob" say there have been rumors on social media and they wanted to set the record straight.

The law firm of Fellerman and Ciarimboli is representing Janet Rains, Jason McCloe, and Rob Dressler, all from Luzerne County.

They say there have been rumors that Rains has died, but that is not true. Lawyers say she is recovering from some serious burns but has all the love and support from her family.

Dressler is recovering at home and McCloe is scheduled for another surgery.

Florida police report a tractor-trailer crashed into the bands parked RV on the side of the road for a flat tire. An investigation into the crash hasn't finished just yet; lawyers are waiting for toxicology results on the driver.

"Typically what we can tell you is when tractor-trailer drivers and tractor-trailer companies are following the rules. Tractor-trailers don't just leave the roadway," Ed Ciarimboli said.