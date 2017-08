Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP -- A busy bridge in one community in Lackawanna County is slated to reopen soon.

The Edella Road Bridge is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The bridge has been closed for three months, while crews worked to completely replace it. In the meantime, a detour had been in place.

That same bridge was closed for several months last year as crews worked on patching and repairs.