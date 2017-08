Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- An early morning fire left four people homeless in South Williamsport.

The place caught fire some time around 6:30 this morning in Lycoming County.

Police say the fire sparked in a bedroom on the second floor of the home.

Everyone was able to get out of the home safely, except for a cat. The family is staying with friends.

The fire department here in Lycoming County is investigating a cause, but it is currently believed to be accidental.