‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star Tom Wopat Faces Indecent Assault, Drug Charges

Posted 1:40 pm, August 3, 2017, by , Updated at 01:54PM, August 3, 2017

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 20: Actor Tom Wopat attends the 2011 Drama League Awards ceremony and luncheon at Marriot Marquis on May 20, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Waltham, Mass. — Actor Tom Wopat was arrested Wednesday in Massachusetts, according to police.

Wopat, who starred as Luke Duke in the hit ’80s series “The Dukes of Hazzard,” was taken into custody Wednesday night by Waltham Police on charges of alleged indecent assault, battery and possible drug possession.

According to a press statement from the police “two bags of white powder believed to be cocaine were discovered” during a search of Wopat and his vehicle.

The 65 year-old actor was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Thursday morning, just hours before he was set to appear in a Boston performance of the musical “42nd Street.”

Wopat has worked steadily on stage and screen since the “Dukes of Hazzard,” including a role in the A&E drama “Longmire.”

