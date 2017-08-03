Donations Stolen From Needy Babies At Lackawanna County Restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP -- "Somebody actually came in and it is screwed down to the counter and ripped it right off the counter and stole it!”

It happened Monday: a box filled with donations was ripped from the counter at gourmet family restaurant in South Abington Township.

The place was busy.

The box was secured to the counter, meaning someone had to tear it away right in front of the register.

"To do it like right in the middle of the day I mean there's always one of us running around, the place is full, for someone not to see it, I just don't understand it,” said Korrie Kelly, an employee of Gourmet Family Restaurant

That donation box was meant for a charity, Cribs for Kids, that gives cribs to needy families to keep babies safe and prevent Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

It's a cause close to the hearts of the owners here.

24 years ago, their niece died from SIDS.

They alone have raised more than 6-thousand dollars for the charity.

"They've given away 50-thousand cribs and sets to people who need them that can't afford them. They're now nationwide and they've given away over half a million cribs so it's just very upsetting that somebody would steal something that goes to such a good cause and for little babies, innocent little children,” said owner Michele Henningsen.

South Abington Township police are investigating.

There's no surveillance video of the theft, but officers are hopeful someone knows something and will come forward.

"It's very sad that things like this happen, but you know it's happening more and more. I don't know how you stop it!" said customer David Adomiak of Taylor.

The owners of the restaurant say this won't stop them.

They've already requested another donation container.

"We'll double bolt it down this time, I'm not going to stop collecting, it's a wonderful, wonderful cause,” said Henningsen.

She is not certain how much money was in the container when it was stolen.