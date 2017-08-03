× Cupcake Competition Needs Bakers

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — It can be as creative as this display or just a simple frosted treat.

These cupcakes are just a few examples of what will be on display here at Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort near Delaware Water Gap during the annual Pocono Cupcake Challenge.

Lisa Diemer has been participating for the past six years.

“It is phenomenal to be a part of this event. It really allows people to get creative and have a good time,” said Lisa Diemer, Kitchen Chemistry.

The challenge takes place next month and benefits The United Way of Monroe County.

Bakers whip up as many as three varieties of cupcakes and bring 10 dozen of them to Shawnee in September.

“It’s a lot of fun. Families get together and we have a youth category, we have a home baker and professional baker. Families can just get together and enjoy the time baking cupcakes,” said Jeromy Wo, Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort.

This year, the cupcake challenge will be held outside. The plan is to fill this entire field with bakers and their cupcakes. For people who want to come in and join on the fun, there will be plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Every year, the event raises $10,000 for The United Way of Monroe County.

In order to meet that goal this year, more bakers are needed.

“It’s so important. All of the donations are driven by the cupcakes our bakers provide and donate. Without their support, the Cupcake Challenge is not successful,” said Wo.

If you’d like to sign up to bake in the Pocono Cupcake Challenge, click here for information.