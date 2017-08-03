Bill Planned to Curb Distracted Driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP -- There's a new proposal to curb distracted driving in Pennsylvania.

The bill sponsored by a state representative from Monroe County also aims to stop drivers under the age of 18 from using their phones while behind the wheel.

The numbers are staggering: there were more than 14,000 traffic crashes where a driver was not focused on the road in 2015, according to the Pennsylvania Crash Facts and Statistics report from PennDOT.

Of that number, 61 ended up fatal.

Stroudsburg native Shane Miller describes the reality for drivers across Pennsylvania dealing with distracted drivers.

A new bill hopes to stop people from using hand-held cell phones in the state.

Miller says there are other options than holding a phone right next to your ear.

"Before I had my Civic which has the wireless features, I was given a Bluetooth speaker to help with that," Miller said.

The hands-free bill was introduced by State Representative Rosemary Brown.

Besides emergencies, drivers would need to use hands-free accessories like Bluetooth.

Under the bill, drivers under the age of 18 would not be allowed to use their cell phone at all and that includes hands-free options.

First-time offenders receive a stiff penalty. Drivers will get 3 points on their license and a $50 fine.

"Even hands-free technology, you can be distracted, so I believe at least getting rid of the handheld takes that distraction down," said Rep. Rosemary Brown, 189th District.

Shane Gilliland tells Newswatch 16 says he was rear-ended a couple years ago by a distracted driver. As a parent, he worries about the safety of children who could've been in the backseat.

"It's annoying, to say the least. It's troubling. You can't help but want to do something about it but what can you really do. So hearing about this legislation makes a lot of sense."

The bill has to go through the Transportation Committee before it can be considered for a vote in the State House.