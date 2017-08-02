Woman Sentenced for Death of Child in Schuylkill County

#BREAKING Pietrina Hoffman sentenced to 16 to 32 years in prison for the death of 14 month old Naveah Doyle @WNEP pic.twitter.com/x7cT9pQ665 — Jessica Albert (@jessicaWNEP) August 2, 2017

POTTSVILLE — A woman has been sentenced to prison for the death of a child in Schuylkill County.

Pietrina Hoffman, 54, was sentenced to 16-32 years in prison for the death of 14-month-old Neveah Doyle.

Hoffman was very emotional in court on Wednesday. Even as she was being sentenced, she still say’s she’s innocent.

She was charged with killing Doyle in January of 2016.

Doyle was found dead on the floor in Hoffman’s home on West Centre Street in Mahanoy City.

According to the autopsy, the child was smothered to death while Hoffman was caring for her and the toddler had been dead for hours before police were called.

Hoffman was found guilty of third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and aggravated assault back in June.

Newswatch 16 spoke to the Schuylkill County district attorney after court on Wednesday.

She was hoping that Hoffman would be sentenced to the maximum sentence which would have been 26 to 52 years in prison.

“I have to accept the court’s decision but I can’t help but be disappointed that it wasn;t the maximum imposed,” said Schuylkill County District Attorney Christine Holman.

Hoffman’s husband and a close family friend were in court Wednesday morning and said she wouldn’t hurt kids and loved little Naveah. They did not want to speak on camera.