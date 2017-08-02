This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Youth Only Wild Pheasant Hunt Details and Helping out the Hatchery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll sit down with the biologist in charge of pheasants here in Pennsylvania to discuss the upcoming youth only pheasant hunt on one of our local wild pheasant restoration areas. Plus, we'll head to Lycoming county to visit a trout hatchery that was destroyed by a recent flood and how they're getting help from a local sporstmens organization to help rebuild. We've got all that and more and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.