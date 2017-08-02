Newswatch 16 Nominated for 5 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards

Posted 10:12 am, August 2, 2017, by , Updated at 10:22AM, August 2, 2017

Photo Credit: National Academy of Television Arts Sciences

Newswatch 16 is proud to announce that it has received five nominations by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Mid-Atlantic Chapter:

MORNING NEWSCAST

“Snowverload 2017”
Mindi Ramsey, Anchor
Thomas Williams, Anchor
Ryan Leckey, Reporter
Carmella Mataloni, Reporter
Corey Burns, Photographer/Editor
Kim Schuetrum, Producer
Brittany Lovette, Web Producer/Video Coordinator
Dan Turansky, Photographer/Editor

SPOT NEWS

“Stranded on The Interstate”
Corey Burns, Photographer/Editor
Ryan Leckey, Reporter
Jason Wolf, Photographer

TEAM COVERAGE

“Central Pennsylvania Flooding”
Lisa Guthrie, Producer
Julie Sidoni, Anchor
Clay LePard, Reporter
Dave Bohman, Reporter
Louis Romeo, Photographer
Suzanne Goldklang, Reporter
Dan Turansky, Photographer

FEATURE NEWS REPORT

Small Town Firefighters in The Big City
Corey Burns, Photographer/Editor
Suzanne Goldklang, Reporter/Producer

SPORTS NEWS FEATURE

Stan Coveleski Interview
Landon Stolar, Reporter

