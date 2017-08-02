Newswatch 16 Nominated for 5 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards
Newswatch 16 is proud to announce that it has received five nominations by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Mid-Atlantic Chapter:
MORNING NEWSCAST
“Snowverload 2017”
Mindi Ramsey, Anchor
Thomas Williams, Anchor
Ryan Leckey, Reporter
Carmella Mataloni, Reporter
Corey Burns, Photographer/Editor
Kim Schuetrum, Producer
Brittany Lovette, Web Producer/Video Coordinator
Dan Turansky, Photographer/Editor
SPOT NEWS
“Stranded on The Interstate”
Corey Burns, Photographer/Editor
Ryan Leckey, Reporter
Jason Wolf, Photographer
TEAM COVERAGE
“Central Pennsylvania Flooding”
Lisa Guthrie, Producer
Julie Sidoni, Anchor
Clay LePard, Reporter
Dave Bohman, Reporter
Louis Romeo, Photographer
Suzanne Goldklang, Reporter
Dan Turansky, Photographer
FEATURE NEWS REPORT
“Small Town Firefighters in The Big City”
Corey Burns, Photographer/Editor
Suzanne Goldklang, Reporter/Producer
SPORTS NEWS FEATURE
“Stan Coveleski Interview”
Landon Stolar, Reporter