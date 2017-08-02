× New Place to Play in Lackawanna County

Area youngsters cast their votes and this week the design they chose for a new playhouse is going up in one Lackawanna County park.

Newswatch 16 first told you about this park perk up back in May.

Fidelity Bank announced its plans to fund a new children’s playhouse in Aylesworth Park in the Archbald area back in May. It’s a joint private/public partnership between the bank and Lackawanna County Parks & Recreation Department.

Wednesday morning, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey followed up on the project as workers with Fidelity Bank hammered away to build the “Victorian” themed playhouse. Once completed, the play area will be accessible for all abilities including those who rely on a wheelchair as their form of mobility.