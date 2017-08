× New Online Grocery Service in Lackawanna and Wyoming County.

DICKSON CITY — You can now order your groceries online from two Walmart’s in our area.

Walmart’s online grocery pick up service is being added to two super centers, Dickson City and outside of Tunkhannock.

Customers can order their groceries online and then have them brought to their vehicle in the parking lot.

The free service started at the super center outside Lehighton in June.