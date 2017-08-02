Minneapolis School Building Collapses; Rescuers Search for Victims

Posted 12:25 pm, August 2, 2017, by

Minneapolis — Fire crews were searching for possible victims and extinguishing a fire after a building collapsed at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, officials said.

Fire officials initially said one person was killed in what may have been a natural gas explosion. But it later tweeted the death was not confirmed.

The academy said there was a gas leak and explosion at its Upper School, which houses grades 9-12.

Developing story – more to come

