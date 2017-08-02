Liquor Prices to Go Up in Pennsylvania

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- State-owned liquor stores are hiking the prices of hundreds of items at the end of August.

Most items will cost a dollar more.

It's a result of last year's state law allowing the state liquor control board the authority to raise prices, something the agency hasn't done since the early 1990s.

"I really don't mind too much because it seems like it's a minimal amount and considering the status quo of the prices over the past couple of years. Plus they do run specials, so I don't think it will impact me negatively,” said Jim Foose of Scranton.

"There's nothing I can do about it. It's regulated. They do what they do and you've got to go along with it,” said Larry Smith of Scranton.

State officials say they decided on the price hikes after comparing product prices in other states.

Those officials say they believe the increases will still leave things competitive.

"I'm not too happy about it and we'll do what we have to do I guess. Just do it I guess," said Bernice Ferranti of Scranton.