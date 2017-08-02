Liquor Prices to Go Up in Pennsylvania

SCRANTON -- State-owned liquor stores are hiking the prices of hundreds of items at the end of August.
Most items will cost a dollar more.
It's a result of last year's state law allowing the state liquor control board the authority to raise prices, something the agency hasn't done since the early 1990s.
"I really don't mind too much because it seems like it's a minimal amount and considering the status quo of the prices over the past couple of years. Plus they do run specials, so I don't think it will impact me negatively,” said Jim Foose of Scranton.
"There's nothing I can do about it. It's regulated. They do what they do and you've got to go along with it,” said Larry Smith of Scranton.
State officials say they decided on the price hikes after comparing product prices in other states.
Those officials say they believe the increases will still leave things competitive.
"I'm not too happy about it and we'll do what we have to do I guess. Just do it I guess," said Bernice Ferranti of Scranton.
2 comments
magicmikexxsm
Sure why not the state has an effing monopoly on the booze business, which they should not be in at all…..I’d love to own what other states call a package store and sell booze, prices would come way down with competition… welcome to the socialist state of Pa….
Bob Calvey
A dollar here a dollar there 3 bottles 3 dollars I used to smoke cigars when they raised taxes on tobacco I quit smoking them so I don’t need liquor and I won’t be giving it out for gifts anymore