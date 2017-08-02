Former Personal Care Home Administrator Sentenced for Fraud

TOWER CITY -- The former administrator of a personal care home in Schuylkill County is headed to prison for swindling residents.
Scott Capparell, 46, of Drums was sentenced Wednesday to more than two years behind bars for fraud.
Authorities say Capparell diverted nearly $400,000 in rent checks made out to Heritage Hills Personal Care in Tower City to an account he controlled while he worked as the care home's administrator between April 2013 and July 2016.
In addition to prison time, Capparell has been ordered to pay back the money he took.
2 comments
NSgrad1989
Looks familiar. I believe his family owned a gas station in where else.. …. Frackville….
Look in the Mirror
And people worry about immigrants. Just look at the news stories on these pages — and so many atrocious, heinous and disgusting. Lily white: 95%