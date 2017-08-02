Former Personal Care Home Administrator Sentenced for Fraud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWER CITY -- The former administrator of a personal care home in Schuylkill County is headed to prison for swindling residents.

Scott Capparell, 46, of Drums was sentenced Wednesday to more than two years behind bars for fraud.

Authorities say Capparell diverted nearly $400,000 in rent checks made out to Heritage Hills Personal Care in Tower City to an account he controlled while he worked as the care home's administrator between April 2013 and July 2016.

In addition to prison time, Capparell has been ordered to pay back the money he took.